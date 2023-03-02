Chloe Bailey Drapes in Crystals & Feathers With Heels at Billboard Woman in Music Awards 2023

Chloe Bailey attended the Billboard Woman in Music Awards 2023 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Bailey wore a glimmering Giambattista Valli couture and presented the Powerhouse Award to fellow musician Latto.

Bailey’s ensemble was floor-length, comprised of a crystal-embellished mesh with faux-feather trim in tufts of white. The see-through netting was also adorned with mini pearls and layered overtop a nude jumpsuit.

Chlöe arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

The hitmaker paired the shiny garment with silver and diamond-encrusted hoops and rings from Jacob & Co. As for hair, the star switched things up, wearing her braids up in a beehive, leaving some curlier strands out to frame her face.

The star also wore heels by Sophia Webster with her dress, although they were hidden underneath the feathered hem of her dress. The style elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches. Bailey is a fan of towering platforms and pumps when it comes to red carpet.

Chlöe arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

Bailey has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Giambattista Valli, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards hosted by “Abbot Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson took place on March 1 in Los Angeles. Held at at the YouTube Theater, the event recognized music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. Award winners included SZA, Rosalía, Becky G, Kim Petras, TWICE, and Lana Del Rey among others. Notable presenters included Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey and Dove Cameron.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.