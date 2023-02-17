Austin Butler, Hunter Schafer & More to Present the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards

The 25th Annual Costume Designer Guild Awards is almost upon us.

Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and recording artist Tituss Burgess will command this year’s event, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. The ceremony will also include a whole slew of star-studded presenters including Letitia Wright, Austin Butler, Christina Ricci, Hunter Schafer and Ashley Park, among others.

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the two-hour show will recognize four previously announced honorees including Bette Midler, Angela Bassett, Deborah L. Scott and Rachael M. Stanley along with the costume designers nominated in eight categories.

The Costume Designer Guild is a union formed of 1,200 members for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and new media.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short-form costume design, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the CDGA and is the one night a year that designers spend together celebrating their work and their contemporaries. The occasion will bestow the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett will also be honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award

PHOTOS: See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Costume Designer Guild Awards.