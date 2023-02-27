Cate Blanchett Delivers Bold Style in Sequin Corset Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Cate Blanchett made a powerful entrance as she arrived at the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet tonight in Los Angeles. Blanchett is nominated for an award in the “Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture” category for her work in “TÁR”.

Blanchett appeared on the red carpet at the Fairmount Century Plaza in a black floor-length gown b Armani Privé. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the piece featured a short-sleeve lace top that was layered with a plunging, sequin corset dress.

Cate Blanchett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the Academy Award-winning star simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. As for glam, Blanchett went with soft smokey eye and a neutral pout. She parted her hair on the side and curled the ends up.

Though her footwear was not visible, Blanchett completed her wardrobe with Jimmy Choo’s ‘Dahl’ platform pumps. The silhouette included a pointed-toe and sat atop a stacked rectangle heel.

Blanchett has previously won three SAG Awards for her work in projects like “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”, and has had eighteen nominations. Recently, it seems that the actress is ready to take a break from the big screen as she mused about retirement in an interview with The Project.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

