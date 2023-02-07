Bette Midler To Be Honored With Distinguished Collaborator Award at Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023

Bette Midler is the latest honoree announced for the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The CDGA proclaimed today that Midler will be honored at its 25th annual ceremony with the Distinguished Collaborator Award. The award honors those who have strongly supported costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers. It’s a fitting one, given Midler’s decades of work with costume designers and her championing of beloved fashion designers including Marc Jacobs, Christopher John Rogers and Michael Kors over the years.

Bette Midler attends Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Midler is also the latest star to receive the Distinguished Collaborator trophy, whose past recipients have included Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes, Helen Mirren, Ryan Murphy, Guillermo Del Toro, Lorne Michaels, Quentin Tarantino, Judd Apatow and Clint Eastwood.

Previously, the 2023 CDGA nominations were announced in January, including Ruth E. Carter, Jenny Eagan, Catherine Martin, Alex Bovaird, Kameron Lennox, Natasha Newman-Thomas and Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek and Cristina Natividad. In addition to Midler, Angela Bassett will also be honored with the ceremony’s Spotlight Award. Deborah L. Scott poses at The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ Hollywood Costume Press Preview at Wilshire May Company Building in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 2014 CREDIT: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrates the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, marking its 25th anniversary, will be held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. The occasion will bestow the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett will also be honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award

