Austin Butler Sharpens Up in Gucci Suit & Glossy Shoes at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Austin Butler attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Butler is up for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role” for his performance in “Elvis.”

The occasion saw Butler outfitted in a burgundy suit by Gucci. The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actor’s ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with glossy black buttons, layered atop matching tailored trousers and a cummerbund. A preppy black bowtie completed Butler’s attire, sharply tying the outfit all together.

Austin Butler arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Accessorizing simply, the thespian wore a watch fitted with a black leather strap and a gold face.

On his feet, Butler wore a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering the fashionable star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish.

A closer look at Austin Butler’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Where shoes are concerned, Butler’s go-to styles are often relaxed and easygoing, including Converse sneakers and lace-up leather boots. Since the “Zoey 101” star began working with stylist Sandra Amador while promoting Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” he’s garnered a sleek streak with an array of Cuban-heeled boots from brands including Prada, Gucci, Celine, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent.

Austin Butler arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

