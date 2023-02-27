Aubrey Plaza Commands Attention in Sequined Slit Dress & Bronze Sandals at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Aubrey Plaza made a metallic statement this evening at the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress is nominated this evening with the “White Lotus” cast for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award.

Plaza arrived to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a shimmering Michael Kors dress. The “Operation Fortune” actress‘ pumpkin orange-tinted outfit featured a halter-style neckline crafted from wide fabric strips, wrapped around her bodice to create a large front cutout. The piece was finished with a bodycon skirt with a thigh-high front slit, coated — similarly to its top — in small embroidered sequins.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Plaza’s gleaming ensemble was finished by stylist Jessica Paster with a sparkling ring, bracelet and drop earrings from Mouawad, all punctuated with silver and orange diamonds.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Plaza strapped into a pair of sleek sandals to finish her look. The “Parks & Recreation” actress‘ footwear featured bronze metallic leather ankle and toe straps, set atop matching thin platform soles. Though the set’s heels could not be seen, they likely included a stiletto shape totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, given Plaza’s past red carpet heels in recent months.

A closer look at Plaza’s sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

