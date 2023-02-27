Ariana DeBose Suits Up in Hot Pink Blazer & Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Making a colorful appearance, Ariana DeBose attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles. DeBose wore a hot pink suit by Prabal Gurung for the occasion.

DeBose’s vibrant ensemble was comprised of a lengthy and boxy double-breasted blazer with squared-off shoulders and a tailored fit. The smart blazer was paired with wide-legged pants with flared hems that eclipsed her footwear. Although they were hard to see, DeBose wore platform pumps to elevate her outfit.

Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well.

Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

In a similarly daring look, DeBose attended the 2023 British Academy Film Awards in a Fendi dress. DeBose put on a viral performance for the award ceremony, prompting audience reactions from stars including Bassett, Davis, Dolly De Leon, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Emma Thompson, which you can watch below on YouTube.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

