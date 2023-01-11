Anya Taylor-Joy Brightens Up in Yellow Dior Skirt, Crop Top & Bejeweled Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy brought vibrant color to the 2023 Golden Globes tonight. The actress is nominated at this evening’s ceremony for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “The Menu.”

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the Gotham Independent Film Award-winning star posed in a sharp Dior outfit. Her two-piece ensemble featured a satin texture across a high-waisted lemon yellow maxi skirt and strapless crop top. Both were laced with wide-stripped knotted bows, giving the set a romantic edge.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Taylor-Joy’s outfit was finished with a gold necklace, post earrings, thin rings and a set of matching bangles, all studded with diamonds.

When it came to footwear, Joy opted to slip on a pair of heeled sandals. Her style included an open-toed silhouette, punctuated by thin toe straps covered in sparkling crystals. Though the bejeweled set couldn’t be fully seen, stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height finished the style within its traditional shape.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

