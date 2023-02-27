Ana de Armas Dons Floral Rhinestoned Louis Vuitton Dress & Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Ana de Armas attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The “Knives Out” star stepped out in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Armas is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role” for her role in Netflix’s “Blonde.”

The actress’ dress was black and glittering, featuring lacy floral motifs and rhinestones that littered the fabric fitted with a silver sheen. The top half of the garment was fastened with black velvet bows that sat atop thin shoulder straps in groups of two. A black velvet strip of fabric, matching the bows, sat round Armas’ waist, giving the silhouette definition.

Ana de Armas at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

On the accessories front, the fashionable actress opted for a silver bracelet and small hoops encrusted brilliantly with shining diamonds.

Armas’ shoe style is sleek and minimalist. On the red carpet, the “Knives Out” star can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and stiletto-heeled sandals in neutral black, nude and staple metallic hues, hailing from top brands including Rossi, Sarah Flint, Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Piferi. Similarly, colored loafers from brands including Brunello Cucinelli are also part of her rotation.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

