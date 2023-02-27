Amy Poehler Goes Classic in Black Asymmetrical Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Amy Poehler attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The comedian arrived at the starry event wearing an all-black dress from Roland Mouret.

Poehler’s ensemble was comprised of an exaggerated rounded neckline that was sculpted up and over the shoulder, connecting to the singular short sleeve. The asymmetrical bodice followed a lengthy floor-length skirt made similarly to the bodice in a matt black fabric.

Amy Poehler at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The skirt was much simpler in comparison to the top half, running straight down. Dressing up the look, the “Parks and Recreation” actress carried a rectangular black leather clutch featuring gold hardware which she coordinated with chunky gilded rings. As for her hair, Poehler wore her blond tresses parted down the middle, styled simply in loose waves.

On the footwear front, although they weren’t visible due to the hem of the dress, Poehler seemed to be wearing some sort of blocky heel, likely fitted with a platform heel that gave her a small boost in height. It’s also likely she completed her look with pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandal heels, some of the producer’s go-to styles for formal occasions.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

