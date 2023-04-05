Steph Curry Pays Tribute to His Daughters With New Under Armour Flow 10 Unicorn & Butterfly Sneakers at Warriors Game

Stephen Curry brightened up the court with a new sneaker style at the Golden State Warriors game against Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry was dressed in the Golden State Warriors’ signature royal blue and yellow uniform. The NBA champion’s outfit included the team’s official jersey with his number 30 0n the back and coordinating basketball shorts.

During the big match, Curry debuted his new Under Armour Flow 10 Unicorn & Butterfly Butterfly Curry 10 flow basketball sneakers. The new sneakers are a tribute to his daughters Riley and Ryan Curry, whom he shares with his wife Ayesha Curry.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Chase Center on April 4, 2023, in San Francisco. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Under Armour Flow cushioning is completely rubberless, making these shoes light and ridiculously grippy. The Under Armour Warp upper works like mini seat belts locking you in. The unisex silhouette also includes a half-bootie upper lining for superior fit, comfort & lockdown, TPE-blend sockliner with low compression set for energy return & longevity and an internal midfoot shank that adds support and stability for every move.

Curry’s Under Armour Flow 10 ‘Unicorn & Butterfly’ basketball sneakers will be available to purchase on Friday, April 7 at underarmour.com.

A close-up of Steph Curry’s Under Armour Unisex Curry Flow 10 ‘Unicorn & Butterfly’ basketball sneakers at the Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game at Chase Center on April 4, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Under Armour and Curry have released 10 signature shoes in the decade since the partnership began, each with a design nod to memorable moments in his NBA career. The Curry Flow 10, which was released this past fall, marked a milestone, making Curry only the ninth athlete in history — and Under Armour’s first — to release 10 signature shoes.

Ten years after the basketball star and sports brand linked up, Curry has taken on the role of president of the Curry Brand and will work to grow that as well the larger Under Armour business.

PHOTOS: Discover Steph Curry’s Under Armour Shoe History in the gallery.