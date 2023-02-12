Shaquille O’Neal Gets Casual in Hoodie and Jeans for ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ Super Bowl 2023 Party

Shaquille O’Neal kicked off the Super Bowl weekend with a splash, thanks to his “Shaq’s Fun House” party. Held in Arizona, the event featured performances by Diplo, Snoop Dogg and Shaq himself (as DJ Diesel), as witnessed by guests including Tiffany Haddish, Michael Phelps, Troy Kotsur, LeSean McCoy and Allen Iverson.

On Friday night, the basketball star hosted the carnival-themed party in partnership with tequila brand Casamigos, wearing a black hoodie over a Notorious B.I.G.-printed graphic T-shirt. The set was paired with dark blue jeans for a comfortable finish. Shaq opted to accent his attire in dynamic style with a thick gold chain pendant necklace, watch and ring — all accentuated with numerous gleaming diamonds for added flair.

Shaquille O’Neal attends “Shaq’s Fun House” party in Arizona ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Saul Lopez

When it came to footwear, O’Neal’s shoes could not be seen. However, given his past party attire and the casual nature of his outfit, it’s likely the star athlete finished his ensemble with a pair of lace-up sneakers in either a contemporary or athletic silhouette.

Shaquille O’Neal attends “Shaq’s Fun House” party in Arizona ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Saul Lopez

O’Neal‘s Super Bowl party marks a splashy start to 2023, following his whirlwind year in 2022. The athlete’s 2018 comments on getting his credit card declined at Walmart for making the retailer’s largest purchase ever — $70,000, to be exact — on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” went viral when “The Kylie & Jackie O Show” reposted them in June 2022. He’s also continued to succeed as the second-largest shareholder for Authentic Brands Group — which owns Reebok, among other brands, and earned the Company of the Year award at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

