Rory McIlroy Twins With Scottie Scheffler in Nike Rain Set & White Golf Shoes at PGA Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler brought matching style to the green for the 2023 PGA Championship.

Both golfers — McIlroy representing Ireland, Scheffler representing the U.S.A. — were seen in Rochester, New York on Saturday for the tournament’s third round at Oak Hill Country Club. For the occasion, each wore a version of Nike’s lightweight waterproof zip-up jacket and elastic-waist pants, each cast in a deep tonal beige hue.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Warren Little/Getty Images

However, their base outfits differed; Prior to the rain, McIlroy wore a black technical shirt beneath a white Nike polo and cap with the same pants, while Scheffler tapped a similar color palette with a white zip-up Nike windbreaker, cap and gray trousers.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Where the pair most notably differed — though still coordinated — were their choices of Nike golf shoes. McIlroy opted to wear a pair of Nike’s $180 Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes, which featured white grained leather uppers with Zoom Air units, molded 3-D collars and dark gray Swoosh symbols. Paneled white and light gray rubber outsoles with Cyclone Pro Tour spikes practically completed the pair.

Nike’s Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Meanwhile, Scheffler similarly laced into a pair of white Nike gold shoes. His $150 Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods ’20 style featured matte white dress shoe-inspired synthetic leather uppers, punctuated by black Swoosh logos. The lace-up set was finished with foam-cushioned insoles, as well as monochrome white rubber outsoles with removable spikes for a dapper finish.

Nike’s Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods ’20 golf shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The PGA Championship is a 72-hole golf tournament held in New York. The 2023 event was held from May 18 to 21, 2023 at the Oak Hill Country Club, won by Brooks Koepka. Other players competing included Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

PHOTOS: Discover Nike’s pop culture moments over 50 years in the gallery.

