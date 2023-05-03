Puma’s ’70s Super Puma Mascot Returns in Sporty Streetwear Collaboration

Puma’s latest collaboration is bringing back a beloved vintage mascot for its 75th anniversary.

The sportswear brand is showcasing the Super Puma — the feline hero from its limited-edition comic book series in the ’70s — for a new capsule line, out with select retailers on May 6. The green cat serves as the collection’s primary inspiration, as seen in its various pieces and color palette.

Puma’s Super Puma capsule collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Within the collection, the Super Puma is featured in the brand’s Super R698 sneakers with new deep green suede paneled uppers. The set is punctuated by soft, fuzzy yellow laces and matching stripes to reference the retro cat’s own color scheme. Completing the pair are cushioned Trinomic soles for added comfort, as well as traction-focused white, green and yellow paneled rubber outsoles. The style is also accented with a second set of laces, as well as detachable Super Puma hangtags and custom insoles to bring consumers a personalized touch.

Related Porsche Design Teams Up With Puma on 3D Mtrx Sneakers Sneaker Releases: Reebok Dresses the Shaq Attaq in Retro Miami Heat Hues + More News Puma Sees China Soar, Americas Sputter in Q1

Puma’s Super Puma capsule collection’s Super R698 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Complementing the sneakers is a matching Super Jacket — a collegiate-esque black bomber style with front buttons and white ribbed trim, taking notes from Puma’s own Puma T7 tracksuits. The outerwear is given a retro spin from fuzzy green Super Puma patches on its front, sleeve and back, as well as its Super Puma-printed lining.

Puma’s Super Puma capsule collection’s bomber jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

For whimsical finish, the collaboration even includes a plush green Super Puma toy, made in collaboration with German toy brand Steiff.

Previously, Puma began its Super Puma initiatives this year in February, releasing 10,000 individual tokens that referenced its popular shoe and clothing designs — including the Super Puma — in a PFP NFT collection. In March, the brand also launched a collection with model Winnie Harlow, and continued its ongoing Ferrari collaboration — which first began in 2005 — with stylist June Ambrose, releasing the first of two drops of racing-inspired womens’ apparel and footwear.