Kate Middleton Swaps Royal Attire for Climbing Outfit in Skinny Jeans & Hiking Boots With Prince William

By Allie Fasanella
May 2012
September 2013
February 2014
October 2015
Kate Middleton was caught rappelling down a rocky cliff during a visit to Wales, Eng., with Prince William on Thursday.

Forgoing the typical attire she generally dons for most royal engagements, the Princess of Wales instead wore a sporty, outdoor-ready look for the visit. The couple, who joined in on training activities with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, were both dressed in bright red coats paired with gray pants and hiking boots.

Kate Middleton wears a red coat over a black turtleneck, gray skinny jeans and dark brown hiking boots.
CREDIT: Getty

Middleton donned a cozy, yet chic black turtleneck sweater under her colorful windbreaker jacket and charcoal gray skinny jeans. She tucked her jeans into black socks, which then gave way to dark brown leather hiking boots. She accessorized with gold earrings and a camouflage print hat.

The mother of three chose a pair of boots from British brand Berghaus, lacing up the Supalite ll GTX boots in chocolate. The sturdy boots built for taking on the great outdoors feature soft, breathable OrthoLite footbeds and Gore-Tex technology to prevent water from getting in while letting sweat out.

A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing chocolate brown leather Berghaus Supalite II GTX hiking boots.
CREDIT: Getty

This outing comes just days after Middleton stepped out in a sleek ensemble complete with pointy flats to visit the headquarters of The Baby Bank in Windsor, England. She styled a beige double-breasted blazer with black trousers and black suede Boden ballet flats topped with square buckle detail on the pointed toe. The silhouette is also offered in olive green and tomato red hues.

Prince William and Kate Middleton abseil down a cliff while visiting Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton abseil down a cliff while visiting Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The royal often wears timeless pointed-toe pumps with some of her go-to brands including Gianvito Rossi, Emmy London and Aquazzura. She is also a fan of classic white sneakers from Veja and Superga.

