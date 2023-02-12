JuJu Smith-Schuster Boldly Arrives in Thom Browne Skirt and Fendi Combat Boots for Super Bowl 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

JuJu Smith-Schuster made a dynamic entrance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrived in the tunnel at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. For the occasion, he wore a $1,300 knee-length skirt by American designer Thom Browne, crafted from light green cotton with a pleated hem. Browne’s signature four white stripes were printed on the right hip for a graphic punch. Paired with the skirt was a white collared shirt, featuring two plaid front breast pockets and a back printed in a gray and black photograph — as seen on the Chiefs’ Instagram feed.

“JuJu on that Super Bowl beat,” the post’s caption read.

Smith-Schuster accessorized his outfit with a bejeweled curbed chain necklace, black beret and shield sunglasses, as well as a large black top-handled satchel and calf-high socks.

When it came to footwear, Smith-Schuster laced — or rather, unlaced, as he opted to leave its upper laces undone — into a pair of chunky Fendi boots. His $1,390 Force style featured black leather uppers punctuated by smoky gray textile paneling covered in Fendi’s signature “FF” monogram. The close-toed set was cinched with thin black laces, and completed with ridged black toothy soles — some sculpted into 3D “FF” monograms — for an edgy finish.

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

