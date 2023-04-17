Austin Reaves Delivers Strong Performance in Rigorer Sneakers at Lakers Game & Goes Viral With ‘I’m Him’ Moment

The sports world is talking about Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. In his first NBA playoff game, Reaves scored a total of 23 points, picking up 14 in the fourth quarter during crunch time. The rising star sank basket after basket, helping lead the team to a 128-112 victory.

After putting up nine points in a row, a stoked Reaves exclaimed to onlookers, “I’m him!” The moment of fiery self-confidence has been getting the second-year pro extra attention.

'I'M HIM" Austin Reaves letting the world know 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9y15iGbAh0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

For the game, Reaves dominated the court in Rigorer “Sniper” 2.0 basketball shoes. The low-cut style, which retails at under $100, is designed to offer excellent rebound and anti-shock performance. Crafted with breathable, durable nylon and a stabilizing material in the midsection, they’re built to enhance your game.

Reaves opted for a classic white pair featuring subtle hits of turquoise blue, but the silhouette is offered in various colorway options to choose from.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves shoots against the Denver Nuggets during a game on Dec. 16, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Reaves is an ambassador for Rigorer, whose brand motto is: “For basketball players by basketball players,” and will be getting his own signature shoe soon. The Rigorer AR1 will launch in the summer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Rigorer, a Chinese sporting goods brand, was founded in 2014 by former CBA professional basketball player Lin Chenyao.

Following a collegiate career playing with Wichita State and Oklahoma, Reaves went undrafted in 2021 before going on to sign with the Lakers last year. Since joining the legendary team, he eventually worked his way up to becoming a starter alongside LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell.

The seventh-seeded Lakers will take on the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies again in Game 2 on Wednesday.