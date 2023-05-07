Katy Perry Performs ‘Firework’ in Extravagant Plunging Gold Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry gave a show-stopping performance at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on Sunday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Perry dedicated her performance to the British Asia Trust and sang orchestral versions of her hit songs like “Roar” and “Firework.”

“I’m so happy to be here with you people. I love you all so much. I got to bring my mum, she’s so happy to be here. I get to stay in this castle! Thank you for having me at the Coronation celebration and I want to dedicate this song to the King and the work we get to do with the British Asian Trust,” she said while onstage.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The hitmaker was clad in an extravagant floor-sweeping gold gown by Vivienne Westwood, comprised of long detached sleeves and a plunging sculptural bodice that transitioned into a voluminous skirt. The garment was crafted out of a high-shine metallic fabric that was perfect for the stage.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her footwear wasn’t visible underneath the lengthy hem of her gilded gown, it’s likely Perry wore some sort of pointed-toe pump with short and walkable stiletto heels that allowed her to confidently traverse the stage.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The American singer, songwriter and television personality is known for her unique and eclectic style, often featuring bold prints, bright colors and playful accessories. She has been a fashion icon throughout her career, collaborating with designers and even creating her own fashion line.

Perry has also been involved in various philanthropic fashion initiatives, including supporting sustainable fashion and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry. In 2018, Perry performed at a charity event hosted by King Charles and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

