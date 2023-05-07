Kate Middleton Enjoys King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in Bright Red Suit & Pointed Pumps With Prince William

Kate Middleton attended the Coronation Concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday in Windsor, England, alongside her husband Prince William, and their three children. The concert is held in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, which happened the day prior at Westminster Abbey.

For the concert, the royal was clad in a bright red suit comprised of a tailored blazer with sharp shoulders worn overtop a red cami top and with equally fitted slacks. The look was completely monochrome and vibrant, making her stand out from the crowd.

Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Accessorizing her look, Middleton sported a plethora of dangling earrings and a matching chain necklace attached to shamrock-shaped pendants. Although her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely the Princess wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets people during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. CREDIT: Getty Images

While participating in a walkabout at the Big Lunch in Windsor after the coronation, Middleton wore a blue Reiss blazer with LK Bennett trousers in black. On her feet, Middleton opted for a casual pair of white and rose gold Veja “Esplar” sneakers.

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets people during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets people during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

