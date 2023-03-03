EXCLUSIVE: Earth Brand Relaunches Under Marc Fisher With a More Sustainable Ethos

A new day has dawned for Earth.

This week, Marc Fisher Footwear — which obtained the license for Earth men’s and women’s footwear in June 2022 — quietly relaunched the brand, unveiling a new website showcasing updated branding and a spring ’23 product collection that nods to Earth’s comfort heritage and embraces a sustainable vision.

“Once we acquired the license of Earth, we knew there was an ethos to the brand that we needed to make sure we stay true to. We wanted to create comfortable and stylish footwear that was responsibly designed,” said CEO Marc Fisher.

Through its license deal with Earth parent company Windsong Global LLC, Marc Fisher Footwear (MFF) is responsible for designing, producing, marketing and distributing Earth branded shoes, and operates the Earth website, including customer acquisition, digital marketing and customer service activities.

As it set out to reimagine Earth’s new look, MFF engaged a boutique advertising agency to develop more modern branding for the more than 50-year-old label. “We created a wordmark and visual identity to include organic and geometric elements to represent different paths and journeys in life that matched the refreshed product,” said Shanya Perera, SVP of marketing at MFF.

As for the revamped product collection, Fisher described it as a “reintroduction to Earth’s claim to fame, with new levels of comfort and effortless style.” He noted that each silhouette features footbeds with structured arch support, plush padding and lightweight, flexible materials for long-term comfort.

The spring ’23 line features a selection of city sandals, cork wedges, ballerina flats and slip-ons, which will retail for $79 to $109. And for fall ’23, the offering will expand to include boots and booties ranging from $99 to $229.

A slip-on clog style from the relaunched Earth collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Earth

In addition selling via the brand’s direct-to-consumer website, MFF has secured major wholesale partners such as Nordstrom, Macys, QVC, Mason and Amazon, as well as numerous independents.

And as the retail industry continues to grapple with uneven spending and inventory, Kelli Fujitani, EVP of sales at MFF, said the company is working to support its partners. “We have added select core product to IMAP pricing program to support a full-price ongoing replenishment element to the business,” she said.

The most noticeable shift for the brand, though, is a clear focus on sustainable design and operations. “We are making a concerted effort to use environmentally preferred components as much as possible,” said Fisher. “We feel it is extremely important to be responsible both in how we build product as well as how we package and source that product. This allows us to be true to our brand name and authentic to our brand message.”

Specifically, the company has increased its usage of recycled and renewable material in the entire Earth line and is sourcing from tanneries that are part of the Leather Working Group, according to Amanda Fisher, VP of product development and design. She also noted the company has made “big strides” to use FSC-certified recyclable paper and tape in packaging and has switched to soy-based and water-based inks for all printed materials.

The spring ’23 Earth collection focuses on wearable sandals and flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Earth

As it looks to get the word out about the new Earth, MFF is launching a 360-degree campaign that aims to connect with its existing, loyal followers and also capture the attention of new fans. And a key element will be tapping into social media. “Earth has aligned with a diverse group of content creators, targeting the brand’s vast consumer demographic, that will showcase not only the wearability of the collection but their personal journeys in pursuing their passions, big and small,” said Perera.

MFF is best known for its fashion expertise, producing trend-right looks for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and other licensors, as well as its own namesake labels (Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD) and the Easy Spirit comfort brand that it acquired in 2017.

However, MFF president Susan Itzkowtiz said the company sees “huge opportunities” in the market for the kind of products Earth will offer. “The response to the brand from our wholesale retailers and independents has been amazing,” she said. “We are offering elevated product that is not only on trend but also extremely comfortable and Earth-conscious, all at a price point that is also very attainable.”