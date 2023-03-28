Pensole Lewis College Partners With Logitech to Bring Tech Capabilities to Students

Tech company Logitech and the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (PLC) have unveiled a long-term partnership to outfit students at the design college with the latest technologies for their education.

Via the partnership, Logitech will donate products and supplies such as mice, keyboards, headsets and cameras and will help the school create spaces for students to collaborate and brainstorm. Pensole — the country’s first design-focused Historically Black College or University (HBCU) — will also work with Logitech to develop a curriculum infused with technology to assist the design process. PLC students will also have access to Logitech design mentors that will help pave the path toward possible internships and other opportunities at the company.

“Logitech is an innovative company that powers the globe with inventive products to help us reach our creative best,” said PLC founder and footwear industry veteran Dr. D’Wayne Edwards in a statement. “Our partnership with Logitech is a major step forward as we build PLC into the industry’s college, beginning with the industry’s best brand. We will do this together as we share the same mission to diversify the industry by introducing diverse thoughts. This will lead to the innovation needed to inspire the next generation.”

The donated products have already helped PLC kickstart its official podcast, Blacklights, where leading diverse creatives discuss topics related to the industry. The podcast, which airs on March 28, kicks off with an episode featuring Portia Blunt, VP of apparel at Reebok.

“Design is at the center of everything we do and we’re honored to be working with Pensole on their design initiatives and curriculum,” said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. “This partnership is an investment into a new generation of designers and design education so together we can take great strides supporting a diversity of talent and backgrounds that will benefit the design industry, making our future and the products and experiences we create more inclusive and sustainable.”

The new tie-up represents the latest move for Pensole, which works with a slew of brands and technology companies to bolster its curriculum and amplify diverse voices. Earlier this month, Pensole entered into a partnership with foot scanning technology company Aetrex, which donated its premier 3D foot scanner Albert 2 Pro to the school to assist designers in the fit and creation process. Pensole has also inked deals with Capri and VF Corp. for diversity-focused masterclasses with professionals from these companies.