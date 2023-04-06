Puma Continues Its Sustainability Journey With the Help of Four Young Changemakers

Puma is evolving how it navigates its sustainability journey with the launch of a new initiative.

The project, coined “Voices of a Re:Generation,” will kick off with Puma giving a ‘seat at the table’ to four, young, environmentalist ‘voices’ from across Europe and the U.S. over a year-long period.

The four environmentalists selected for this project include Alice Aedy, a UK-based visual storyteller, documentarian and co-founder of Earthrise Studio, an impact-driven media company focused on human stories from climate frontlines; Andrew Burgess, a US-based upcycler determined to change the way people consume clothing and fashion through his own creations; Luke Jaque-Rodney, a Germany-based sustainable and healthy living vlogger who explores better ways to live sustainably; and Jade Roche, a France-based visual artist and creative consultant working with brands to improve how they communicate.

According to the German athletic company, the four ‘voices’ will work with Puma to “translate” sustainability in a way that makes sense to, and engages with, Gen Z.

Throughout 2023, Puma said its “Voices of a Re:Generation” team will meet with Anne-Laure Descours, the company’s chief sourcing officer, and Puma’s sustainability team to collaborate and present their honest views. Working together, the partnership will explore actionable ways that feedback can be implemented within Puma’s business and sustainability strategy, while also using the voices’ platforms to communicate Puma’s efforts transparently.

Puma’s newest initiative represents a continuation of the work it started in September 2022 with its ‘Conference of the People, powered by Puma’ event in London. The conference, which discussed solutions for some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges with a special focus on Gen- Z, highlighted the need for brands to improve transparency and conduct greater communication regarding sustainability.

The company added that this initiative builds upon the brand’s commitment to ensuring Puma’s sustainability initiatives are “digestible for everyone,” particularly for the next generation.

“We’ve always documented our progress in sustainable practices,” Descours said in a statement. “However, our participation in Conference of the People has shed light on the fact that the information we share isn’t always easily understood by the next generation. We recognize the need for change, and we’re committed to making sustainability more accessible and transparent to everyone. Voices of a Re:Generation is our first step in improving this.”

In November, Puma was honored by FN with the Sustainability Leadership Award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards for working to implement sustainable practices throughout its entire product creation ecosystem, from sourcing to manufacturing.