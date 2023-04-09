Pangaia and Zellerfeld Team Up to Create an On-Demand, 3D-Printed Sneaker

Pangaia has entered the world of on-demand footwear production with help from Zellerfeld.

The Absolute Sneaker, Pangaia said via statement, is an on-demand 3D printed sneaker made of a singular material that can be melted down and used again at the end of life. This innovation, Pangaia explained, eliminates excess inventory that would either sit in a warehouse, be incinerated or disposed of to make room for more products.

Zellerfeld circumvents the traditional footwear development challenges with their proprietary printing system that allows you to create a mono-material, circular and on-demand product that is both durable and comfortable,” Pangaia director of research and development Craig Smith said in a statement. “This partnership with Zellerfeld focuses on our waste reduction research pillar, due to the efficiencies gained through this innovative printing process which supports our exploration into process innovation within Pangaia. The goal here is to pair both material and process innovation in such a way that it transforms the typical product supply chain.”

Breaking down the process further, Pangaia said the technology used to create the Absolute Sneaker, which reduces the number of materials from 40-plus in conventional sneakers to just one, enables a system in which each product can be recycled into a new pair at the end of its life. The only material presently that can be used with this technology is thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), according to Pangaia, and the goal with Zellerfeld is to develop a renewable material “that is both waste saving and non reliant on the use of fossil fuel-derived inputs, such as virgin TPU currently used in the 3D printing process.”

“As we launch our partnership with Pangaia, I couldn’t be more thrilled to see major brands embracing the 3D printing revolution,” Zellerfeld CEO and co-founder Cornelius Schmitt said in a statement. “With the Absolute Sneaker, Pangaia has created a shoe that not only prioritizes sustainability, but is also the lightest and quickest to print, setting a new standard for what’s possible in printed footwear. Our hope is that this partnership inspires others to join the mission towards a circular future and to recognize the potential that 3D printing holds in revolutionizing the way we create products.”

The Absolute Sneaker arrives April 13 via Pangaia.com and will retail for $250.

What’s more, Pangaia said in a statement that it will provide a $30 voucher toward a future purchase to customers who return products that are no longer wanted to further advance efforts to create a circular economy.