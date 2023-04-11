Is US Production the Key to Footwear’s Sustainability Dilemma?

Or Psudo, a U.S.-made sneaker brand that creates its shoes made from recycled water bottles in a 5,000-square-foot factory in Vernon, Calif., in a system meant to help it avoid production excess. For these brands, sustainability is top of mind. And manufacturing on American soil helps them achieve this goal. At the most basic level, U.S. production means avoiding carbon emissions that can result from shipping from factories in Asia. “The most obvious sustainability feature of building closer to where your customers are is that you don’t have the carbon footprint from overseas transportation,” said Sean Scott, co-founder and CEO of Comunity Made, a footwear brand that produces out of Los Angeles. CREDIT: Comunity Made Sean and his wife, Shannon Scott – both footwear industry veterans with experience in mass production overseas – founded Comunity Made in 2017. When they chose to manufacture in the U.S., they considered the sustainability benefits that would yield, as well as the ability to have more control over their factories. “Our philosophy is not anti-Asia. Our philosophy is anti-far away production from wherever you are,” said Shannon, noting how producing closer to home means shorter lead times and the ability to be more agile throughout the process. The challenge of local production But with great benefits also come great challenges. And when it comes to making footwear in the U.S., the obstacles abound. Labor and raw materials are more expensive, which can drive up the final price on a pair of shoes. Another issue is a lack of resources for a local supply chain that is still very limited.

“The footwear ecosystem doesn’t really exist here,” said Pepper Harward, head of strategy at Okabashi, which mainly produces its own footwear in its factory in Buford, Ga., but also has contracts with other brands. “It’s hard to build out our supply chains.”

That’s where companies that can support this supply chain become important, especially if they integrate sustainable methods. For example, Blumaka supplies domestic manufacturers with a more eco-friendly alternative to virgin foam (used for midsoles and insoles), with products made from recycled factory foam.

“We’re building out what I would call the supply chain to support whatever those domestic manufacturers want,” explained Stuart Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of Blumaka. “Not only are we giving footwear manufacturers the opportunity to buy recycled components, if that’s what they desire, we are giving them a true opportunity to have circular content in their shoes.”

In November, Blumaka signed a five-year lease on a 3,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in American Park Free Zone industrial park in Santa Ana, El Salvador, to create these recycled components closer to the U.S. market.