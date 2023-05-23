Adidas to Donate Over $1 Million to Causes That Support Sustainability Through Sports

Adidas has launched a global initiative aimed at encouraging people to get active.

Called “Move For The Planet,” Adidas said it will donate 1 euro to Common Goal for every 10 minutes of activity logged across 34 sports in the Adidas Running app between June 1 and June 12 up to 1.5 million euros, or $1.6 million based on current exchange.

According to the German athletic company, the contributions will support projects around the globe that educate and engage communities on sustainability through sport.

Common Goal will direct contributions raised by Move For The Planet to projects in countries including Colombia, Greece, South Africa and Pakistan, Adidas said. Whether it’s renewing a community’s sports pitch using recycled materials or providing training on how to reduce plastic waste in sports facilities, the varied programs that have been selected focus on some of the places most impacted by the effects of climate change.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Ashley Czarnowski, senior director of global purpose marketing at Adidas said in a statement that Move For The Planet is an opportunity to harness the world’s love of sport to support some of the communities that need it most

“The impact of the climate crisis is being felt more severely in some places than others, however, the one thing that unites us all is our love for sport,” Czarnowski said. “So, we’re encouraging our global sporting community to join the movement and move for the places we play – it doesn’t matter how we move, just that we move to make a difference.”

Move For The Planet is part of Adidas’ wider sustainability initiatives as the company continues its mission to make what’s best for the athlete better for the planet. Earlier this year, Adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024. In 2022, 96 percent of all the polyester Adidas used was recycled.

Earlier this month, Adidas reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Still, revenues fell 1 percent to 5.27 billion euros (or $5.81 billion) in the first quarter. The loss of Yeezy business caused a nearly 400 million euros, or $441 million, sales hit to the company in the quarter.

But, a solution has been found. After weighing a variety of options, CEO Bjørn Gulden told investors at the company’s annual meeting earlier this month that Adidas would start selling Yeezy products and donate the proceeds to organizations representing people who “were hurt” by Kanye West’s comments and behaviors.

Now, Adidas confirmed it will start selling Yeezy products by the end of this month via Adidas’ website and its Confirmed app. According to the company “a significant amount” of the proceeds with be donated to organizations that work to combat discrimination, racism and antisemitism. Adidas confirmed it will be donating to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change with the potential to partner with more groups.