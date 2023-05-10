How Artist Brendan Murphy Is Using AI to Revolutionize the Sneaker Collecting Experience

“The launch itself is revolutionary because of the one-of-one aspect to it. I’ve made a living as an artist, I know collectors. I’ve also been to sneaker events and it’s full of collectors,” Murphy told FN. “They are so invested in sneakers that are one of 9,000. In my world, I don’t make anything that’s not one-of-one. I thought if we could become vertically integrated from a manufacturing side and distribution, we could make what’s usually a consumer product into a one-of-one art piece. I’m saying the sneaker collectors, ‘Stop paying thousands of dollars for a sneaker that is one of 9,000. Here, you have a real art piece and it functions as a sneaker as well.’ I’m bringing the art world to the sneaker world, and I think that the sneaker collector deserves that.”

Brendan Murphy (L) and Christopher Harding of Fast Sneaks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fast Sneaks

Fast Sneaks is authenticated by FeaturePrint, the optical AI technology of BMW iVentures-backed technology company Alitheon.

FeaturePrint, according to Fast Sneaks, creates the equivalent of people’s fingerprints for items are for people. Further explaining the technology, Fast Sneaks said FeaturePrint creates a unique identifier that does not require changes to the item, and not only enables quick and easy digitization of physical objects for irrefutable identification, authentication and tracing, it also eliminates misidentification and misuse of items.

Because of this, Fast Sneaks said the “unmatched credibility” should further boost a collector’s confidence, and could “profoundly change the playing field for billion-dollar markets” such as fine art, fashion and footwear.