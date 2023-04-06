Academy Sports + Outdoors Cooks Up a Delicious Collection With Whataburger

Academy Sports + Outdoors is now serving a fresh, tasty apparel range.

Available now exclusively at Academy Sports + Outdoors is the second Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger co-branded apparel and product collection. The lineup includes shirts, shorts, hats and socks for women, children and men, as well as drinkware, coolers, bikes and outdoor games. They are all delivered in new Whataburger designs.

“These two brands are a great fit. It’s been fun to work on a second campaign with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors retail line,” Whataburger EVP and chief marketing officer Rich Scheffler said in a statement. “The result is an extensive lineup of apparel and products featuring exclusive Whataburger designs that will help take your family outing to a whole new level.”

The collection can be shopped now at the Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across Texas, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. It can also be purchased via Academy.com/shop-whataburger, and select items are available on Whataburger’s online store Shop.whataburger.com.

“After seeing the appetite from the first Whataburger x Magellan Outdoors collection, we wanted to reunite the two beloved Texas traditions for an even bigger and better line,” Academy Sports + Outdoors SVP of marketing Lawrence Lobpries said in a statement. “For active families who are craving summer fun, this special collection is here to fuel your next pool party, cornhole matchup or day on the water.”

What’s more, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Whataburger are offering a chance to win free Whataburger for a year via Academy.com/shop-whataburger. And from April 6 – 14, Whataburger in-store customers in states with Academy stores will receive a discount to shop the new collection, and at Academy stores, shoppers can scan a QR code to receive an item on the Whataburger menu for free.