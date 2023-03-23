Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in Fulfillment Centers

Walmart is cutting roles in several of its fulfillment centers, the company confirmed to FN.

The big-box retailer let go hundreds of employees in centers located in New Jersey, Texas, California, Florida and Pennsylvania, according to a report from Reuters, which said the cuts came from a reduction in evening and weekend shifts.

According to a WARN notice filed in New Jersey in February, 201 employees were impacted by the layoffs in a center in Pedricktown. FN could not find WARN notices filed in other states for the reportedly impacted center centers.

In a statement, Walmart confirmed it had “adjusted staffing levels” at fulfillment centers in certain markets to “better prepare for the future needs of customers.”

“Customer expectations are changing, and we are moving quickly to meet and exceed their needs,” Walmart said. “As demand grows, we are maximizing our network of stores and fulfillment centers, to deliver items for online customers, when and how they want them.”

According to the report, impacted employees will be given 90 days to find a new role within the company at other facilities.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we’re working closely with affected associates to help them understand what career options may be available at other Walmart locations,” Walmart said in the statement.

The cuts mark another round of layoffs at the big box retailer, which in August said it would cut hundreds of corporate roles. In October, Walmart filed a notice that it would lay off over 1,000 workers at an Atlanta fulfillment center, which it would convert to support its WFS (Walmart Fulfillment Services) business.

At the same time, Walmart has recently invested heavily in upgrading its fulfillment centers. In September, Walmart opened a new fulfillment center in Joliet, Ill., the first of four “Next Generation” centers slated to open over the next three years. Each center features high-tech adjustments including robotics and machine learning.

In October, Walmart announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart said it will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.