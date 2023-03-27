Sizing Tech Company Volumental Has Scanned the Feet of 20 Million Consumers

Volumental, the footwear fit technology company based in Sweden, said it reached a milestone of scanning the feet of 20 million shoppers — which is 40 million individual scans of customers’ feet. But that wasn’t the only milestone for the tech company. The company said on Feb. 18 alone, it achieved an all-time record of 47,502 shoppers scanned.

Alper Aydemir, chief executive officer of Volumental, described scanning 20 million feet as “an incredible achievement.” The CEO said offering consumers “easy access to better fitting and more comfortable shoes is just the beginning. With the majority of shoe returns caused by poor fit, the retailers that use the data found from these millions of foot scans will make bad fitting shoes a thing of the past.”

The company said the data that was derived from the scans “helps consumers find the shoes that feel the best while also enabling footwear manufacturers to improve fit, comfort, and performance.” Its AI-powered scanners are found at various brands and retailers, including New Balance, Red Wing, Fleet Feet, The Athlete’s Foot, Hoka, Wintersteiger, and Intersport, among others.

Aydemir said the scanning data also allows footwear brands “to expand into new categories—like Lululemon’s shoe line that is designed specifically for women’s feet—resulting in not only a better fit but also better performance.” Last November, Lululemon was honored by Footwear News with the Launch of the Year award for its footwear line rollout at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards.

Earlier this year, Volumental said it was now Beta testing a new self-service user interface, which allows in-store shoppers to use the company’s foot scanning technology and the AI-powered footwear recommendations — all without needing the help of a sales associate. “The Beta testing has yielded strong results showing an improved in-store customer experience with more frequent visits and fewer merchandise returns,” the company said.