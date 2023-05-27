Saks Celebrates Start of Summer With Valentino Escape Collection Launch in North America

Just in time for the unofficial start to summer, Saks is launching Valentino’s new “Escape” collection exclusively in North America.

The capsule collection, which consists of women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories, is now available on Saks.com. The collection will then make its debut at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York, Beverly Hills, Greenwich, Atlanta and Boca Raton starting Tuesday, June 13.

To celebrate the launch, Saks said in a statement that Valentino will take over its Beverly Hills store with a special window installation and an immersive in-store visual display on the main floor of the store from Tuesday, June 13 to Monday, June 26. Additionally, Saks and Valentino will host a dedicated experience for clients, press and VIPs on Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13 at a private mansion in Beverly Hills.

CREDIT: Marie Schuller

The Valentino Escape 2023 collection celebrates the wardrobe staples that reinterpret the archival prints of the Italian fashion house. In particular, this year Valentino focused on its Animalier, Panther and Loop patterns to elevate vacation looks, such as billowing caftans, flowy dresses, swimwear and accessories.

In this year’s capsule collection, the Panther print stands out on sequin-embroidered tops and chic off-the-shoulder dresses, in addition to bucket bags, scarves and beach towels. As for the the Valentino Animalier print, the motif is splashed over sheer cover-ups, bathing suits and Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature heels and flats. Plus, the Valentino Loop graphic restates the brand’s name in a multicolor font on crop tops, shorts, frocks and clutches in this capsule.

CREDIT: Marie Schuller

According to FN’s sister site WWD, the new Valentino Escape collection will be celebrated globally as well with various activations including an immersive experience offered to guests in Ravello, on the Amalfi Coast, who will be invited for a stay at the cliffside luxury hotel Palazzo Avino. From June 9, all hotel guests will be able to discover the capsule collection via a dedicated pop-up, while the Roman brand will take over the location’s beach club for a customization.

Valentino will also plan an arty escape at Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj’s atelier in Pietrasanta for guests in Forte Dei Marmi, and an exploration of contemporary art through an exclusive villa dinner and sculpture park tour for those in Saint-Tropez. A tour of Mykonos will be planned in Greece while, beyond Europe, the brand will roll out exclusive experiences at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal Hotel and on the shores of the Hamptons.

In addition to its global happenings, the company will tie up with partners such as G&B in Menorca as well as Beymen in Bodrum and Marassi.