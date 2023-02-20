Black History Month: Meet the Father-Son Duo Behind Athleisure Brand Thoroughly Crafted Goods

Thoroughly Crafted Goods (TCG) is a family affair.

Dr. Kerry Cox and Kyle Cox, a Los Angeles-based father-son duo, acquired the men’s athleisure brand in 2018. Since then, they have been evolving the business — which focuses on comfort and craftsmanship.

“It’s fun working with my dad. We get to speak freely in a way that we couldn’t if we were normal colleagues, and at the end of the day, we always end up in a good place, ” said Kyle, the CEO.

The Black entrepreneurs split their duties according to their strengths. Kyle is the big-picture guy who uses his prior experience as a marketing strategist, Navy veteran and restauranteur to run the brand. “I’m also the janitor who runs board meetings and meets with investors. Basically, I do everything,” he said.

Kerry, meanwhile is the Chairman of TCG. As a retired physician, he uses his attention to detail to oversee finances, pay bills and keep track of the numbers.

Rounding out the duo is Robert Purvy, the chief product officer who heads up the product development side of the business.

Legacy is important to this team. “It is important that we build generational wealth for the next generation. I have three boys and would love for them to have the option of joining the family business,” Kyle said.

Like many small brands, the company has experienced big highs and lows.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, business was robust. TCG was well received by big box retailers like Nordstrom, where it was one of the first Black-owned brands the retailer stocked. Online sales were also strong.

The pandemic forced the company to cut overhead and go into “lean mode.” “We had to pivot and switch from using a warehouse in China to a local distributor in Orange County, Ca. Then after the murder of George Floyd, Zappos reached out to us to sell our shoes. Our returns jumped exponentially,” Kyle recalled.

When brick and mortar shops like Barneys and Neiman Marcus closed, TCG sold that inventory online and kept business going.

Seizing an opportunity to focus on e-commerce, the pair redesigned their website, giving customers the option to customize shoes.

Post-Covid, Kyle is zeroing in on the core customer. “The Thoroughly Crafted Gentleman is confident, sophisticated, and refined. As masculinity evolves and men’s fashion takes new forms, he will blend well in every room,” he said.

The company aims to return to brick-and-mortar soon, and also is curating content for the #ThoroMan, teaching him how to put outfits together, matching ties with shirts. The social campaigns also focus on politics, sports and other hot topics.