The Webster Opens Palm Springs Boutique, Its Fourth California Location

The Webster has landed in Palm Springs just in time for Coachella.

The Miami-based specialty retailer recently opened the doors to a new 4,200-sq.-ft. storefront in a 1970s revival property located at 850 North Palm Canyon Drive ahead of the popular music festival set to kick off this weekend.

Renovated by Stéphane Parmentier, the new shop is the third location designed by the French interior designer and mimics key design elements found in the retailer’s Montecito and Toronto stores.

According to the specialty retailer, the inspiration for the Palm Springs store is drawn from Brazil, more specifically, strong references to design from Saõ Paulo and Brasília, such as elements of geometric and timeless architecture.

Inside The Webster’s new Palm Springs store. CREDIT: doublespace photography

Upon entering the store are two seating areas that are a tribute to Brazilian designer Oscar Niemeyer, with architectural chairs upholstered in fabrics in off-white, light pink, and mustard, dark brown leather, and rich wood hues.

The store is lined with shelving and rails that are rendered in white sand-inspired fabric, reminiscent of the buildings and beach in Brasília, while contrasting Amazonian earth color flooring runs throughout. The Webster’s signature “good luck charms” featuring pieces from her husband, artist Aaron Young are also on display, as well as other pieces from Jackie Boo, Auto Pilot and Webster Pink.

Inside The Webster’s new Palm Springs store. CREDIT: doublespace photography

According to The Webster, customers will be able to shop a range of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories from brands such as Alexander Vauthier, Amiri, The Attico, Balenciaga, Casablanca, Celine, Diesel, Gallery Dept., Fendi, Gucci, Jacquemus, Louisa Ballou, Marine Serre, Nahmias, Paco Rabanne, Pucci, Rhude, Rick Owens, Roberta Einer, Saint Laurent, The Row, Who Decides War and more throughout this new “creatively merchandised” store.

To help launch the store, The Webster has also unveiled two exclusive designer capsule collections with Amiri and Pucci.

This opening marks its fourth location in California, following a slate of openings in Los Angeles and Montecito at Rosewood Miramar Beach in 2020.

Inside The Webster’s new Palm Springs store. CREDIT: doublespace photography

In a statement about the opening, The Webster founder and CEO Laure Hériard Dubreuil said that launching in Palm Springs “truly completes” the company’s California expansion, which has been a focus for the company over the last few years.

“It is truly an incredible feeling to continue growing our physical footprint, following our clients where their lifestyle takes them, and introducing new clients to The Webster experience, especially in a dream setting like Palm Springs,” Hériard Dubreuil said. “This desert oasis embodies so much of The Webster brand, from art, design, and culture to the following of our love of sunshine that comes from our Miami heritage. We are so excited about the opportunities that this new city has to offer.”

The Webster was founded by Hériard Dubreuil in 2009 in Miami, where she opened shop inside the former Webster Hotel on Collins Avenue. A decade after the Miami flagship opened, The Webster has expanded to seven additional flagship locations in Bal Harbour, Houston, Costa Mesa, New York City, Los Angeles, Montecito at the Rosewood Miramar Beach, and most recently, Toronto as well as an annual pop-up in Palm Beach.