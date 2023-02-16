Supreme Relocates Los Angeles Store to Larger New West Hollywood Outpost, Leaving Behind Fairfax Ave Streetwear Hub

Supreme is on the move in Los Angeles.

The white-hot streetwear brand confirmed to FN on Thursday that it has officially moved its Fairfax Ave. store to West Hollywood, setting up shop in the former Tower Records location.

Located at 8801 Sunset Blvd., the 8,500-square-foot store will feature the brand’s first fully free-floating skate bowl designed by Steven Badgett’s Simparch, alongside art installations by new and longtime collaborators Mark Gonzales, Nate Lowman, Josh Smith, Fuck This Life and Neckface.

At almost twice the size of the Fairfax Ave. store, Supreme’s new location will be just blocks away from other retail hotspots Fred Segal, Kith and H. Lorenzo – leaving behind its former streetwear neighbors.

Inside Supreme’s new West Hollywood store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme first revealed it would open a store inside the West Hollywood space back in early 2022, but did not elaborate on when it would open, or if this new location would serve as the second L.A. outpost or a replacement of its Fairfax Ave. shop.

Fast forward to earlier this week, consumers got a hint of what was to come after Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory teased the opening on Instagram, sharing a video of a Supreme-branded helicopter flying over the Hollywood sign with the simple caption, “LA…”

Supreme first opened its Fairfax Ave. location in 2004, helping to establish the street as the city’s streetwear row that now includes stores such as The Hundreds, Flight Club, Diamond Supply Co., Huf and Brain Dead Studios among others. With fans often camped out overnight along the sidewalks waiting for new releases, the area is also a magnet for celebrity-fronted brands and launches.

Founded by James Jebbia in 1994, Supreme was acquired by VF Corp. for $2.1 billion in late 2020 and affirmed that the company would have a hands-off approach with the brand. But the multibillion-dollar corporation, which also owns brands like The North Face, Timberland, Vans and Dickies, has plans to expand the streetwear brand’s revenues, which last year totaled $561 million.

This new store joins Supreme’s other locations in New York, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Shibuya, Osaka, Fukuoka, Harajuku, Daikanyama and Nagoya.

