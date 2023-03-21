Snipes Launches New Campaign Celebrating Black Women Breaking Barriers In Their Fields

Snipes has launched a new campaign celebrating Women’s History Month.

The retailer’s “Breaking Ceilings” initiative is spotlighting the achievements of Black women in male-dominated fields, including entertainment, music, sports and STEM.

Intending to inspire women to break barriers, the series will include four, one-minute videos that each tell the story of a woman’s unique experience. STEM leader Dr. Marsha Francis, DJ and media personality DJ Saige, New York Liberty basketball player Didi Richards and host and media personality Scottie Beam will star in the campaign.

(L-R) DJ Saige, Scottie Beam, Didi Richards and Dr. Marsha Francis for the Snipes Breaking Ceilings campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy

Additionally, Snipes is teaming up with community partners to put on empowering, women-led events to support young women interested in digital and STEM programming. The first event will kick off in Detroit, Michigan at the Crack the Code lab and the campaign will conclude in Atlanta with a STEM-focused activation led by STE(A)M Truck, of which Dr. Marsha Francis is the executive director, at The Ivy Prep Girls Academy.

Speaking on the initiative, VP of marketing for Snipes, Paula Barbosa, shared, “Women’s History Month is an important time to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women throughout history. At SNIPES, we want to take this opportunity to highlight the amazing achievements of women in our communities who are breaking barriers and inspiring others to do the same.”

Snipes first joined the U.S. market in May 2019 with the acquisition of KicksUSA and went on to purchase Detroit-based Mr. Alan’s in July 2019. Most recently, the retailer acquired the New England-based sneaker retailer Expressions this year. They currently operate over 300 stores across the U.S.

The Snipes Q1 2023 apparel collection is available to shop now in all Snipes stores and online at Snipesusa.com