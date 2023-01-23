Sarah Jessica Parker Is Opening Her New Flagship Store Down the Street From Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” season 2 in New York City on Nov. 14, 2022.

Sarah Jessica Parker is heading to the West Village next month.

Today, she announced that her new SJP Collection flagship store will officially open on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. EST.

The new address is 385 Bleecker Street, which just so happens to be down the block from her character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment seen on “Sex and the City.”

Parker has had multiple store locations in New York, including in the South Street Seaport District as well as her first flagship on West 54th Street, which opened in 2020.

SJP’s 54th Street outpost closed in June as the business prepped for the move. In the meantime, Parker launched a summer pop-up for her shoes shortly after, located on 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. The shop stayed open throughout the holiday season.

Parker, meanwhile, has been busy filming Season 2 of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” Last week, the Internet was abuzz after photos surfaced on Instagram of Parker as Bradshaw, walking hand-in-hand with none other than actor John Corbett aka Aidan Shaw.