Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s New NYC Shoe Boutique

Sarah Jessica Parker’s new shoe store is officially opened. The new SJP Collection flagship store is located on the corner of Bleecker and Perry in the heart of New York’s West Village neighborhood.

What’s more, the shop just so happens to be down the block from her famed character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment seen on “Sex and the City.”

Inside, shoppers and fans alike will be welcomed with a blush pink interior, ’70s inspired decor, vintage light fixtures, intricate carpeting, and a Lucite fixture created by Plexicraft sitting in one of the shop’s southern windows.

Sarah Jessica Parker and designer Eric Hughes. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP Collection

Designed by Parker in collaboration with long-time friend and designer Eric Hughes, the boutique is filled with hand-selected and best-selling SJP shoe styles, all handmade in Italy.

Related Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Unexpected Fashion Statement in Sweatpants & Flat Clogs for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Sarah Jessica Parker Mixes Stripes & Florals With Brown Booties for 'And Just Like That' Season 2

Inside SJP’s West Village boutique. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP Collection

The shop also showcases exclusive styles available only at the New York flagship, as well as a full range of SJP accessories including fragrances, candles, SJP x Samsonite travel bags and more.

Parker has had multiple store locations in New York since launching her brand in 2014, including in the South Street Seaport District as well as her first flagship on West 54th Street, which opened in 2020. SJP’s 54th Street outpost closed in June as the business prepped for the move. In the meantime, Parker launched a summer pop-up for her shoes shortly after, located on 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan. All are now permanently closed.

“Bringing our store to New York City’s West Village has long been our company’s dream,” Parker said. “It’s my husband’s birthplace, my family’s home, and where we’ve fostered decades long relationships with countless store owners, past and present. All of this makes our homecoming that much sweeter. We look forward to joining this community of small business owners, welcoming back our customers, and meeting all those who visit the historic and much beloved Bleecker Strip.”

On Sunday night in New York, Parker hosted a small gathering to celebrate the opening, welcoming guests such as Andy Cohen, Cynthia Rowley, Batsheva Hay and more.