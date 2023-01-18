Salomon and Hoka Were the Fastest Growing Sneaker Brands on StockX in 2022

Last year was a record breaking one for StockX, and several sneaker brands emerged as major players on the platform.

In its latest “Big Facts” report, StockX confirmed that the fastest-growing sneaker brand on the marketplace was Salomon. StockX revealed in the report that Salomon experienced 2,277% trade growth in 2022 over 2021. Following Salomon was Hoka, which experienced 713% trade growth.

The three remaining brands rounding out the top five were Rick Owens (522%), The North Face (388%) and Puma (326%).

Although not in the top five, StockX also highlighted Louis Vuitton in the report due to its 141% trade spike in sneakers.

StockX stated the aforementioned brands, and all others, needed at least 200 trades in 2021 to be considered.

The Bodega x Salomon X-Mission 4 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

There were several other sneaker-related highlights listed in the report. According to StockX, the sneaker with the most trades on release week was the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry,” the top-traded silhouette was the Nike Dunk Low and the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn” had the highest price premium at 912%.

Aside from sneakers, StockX stated in the report that several company records were broken in 2022. StockX, according to the report, hit more than 12 million lifetime buyers last year, and also eclipsed 40 million lifetime trades and 1.5 million lifetime sellers. What’s more, StockX stated roughly 50% of trades on the marketplaces were from international sellers.

StockX also offered several sneaker-related predictions for 2023 in the report. A greater focus on soccer was included in the outlook for the year, as well as more women-centered luxury collaborations and the further rise of late-2000s running shoes.