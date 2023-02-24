Luxury Shoe Brand Ross & Snow Opens First Boutique With a Colorful Debut in LA’s Beverly Center

Ross & Snow has taken the leap to L.A. with the opening of its first-ever retail store.

The Las Vegas-born luxury footwear brand founded by former Zappos execs Fred Mossler, Meghan Mossler, and Steve Hill, opened doors in the Beverly Center with its collection of fashion-forward casual and winter styles, which are handmade in Italy.

Located on the border of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, the upscale mall features eight floors that house a mix of accessible and luxury tenants like Bloomingdales, Aldo, Saint Laurent, Coach, and many more. After considering other locations, the founders and creative trio behind Ross & Snow found a home in a space formerly occupied by Stuart Weitzman. “It’s a great location, newly renovated, has wonderful luxury neighbors, and [the space] was already retrofitted as a luxury footwear store,” the brand said in an interview with Footwear News.

The new space is located on the seventh floor and it has “an essence of Las Vegas meets Los Angeles with an inviting and playful atmosphere.”

Ross and Snow store in L.A.’s Beverly Center. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ross & Snow

The store features a clean white design around the product displays, providing a canvas for sequined sneakers and puffed boots. Meanwhile, the rest of the boutique incorporates vibrant artwork and signage, including nods to their hometown of Las Vegas.

The team behind Ross & Snow celebrated the opening with a party featuring a Telsón tequila tasting, DJs, donations to local charities focused on animal welfare. “We are planning to do a monthly event,” the brand added.

Ross & Snow is considering opening more retail stores in the future, but is currently focused on the newly minted flagship store and the production of their new designs that is currently taking place in Italy and will be hitting their store and website starting next April.

Men’s Silver Black Cold Cement High Top Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ross & Snow

Styles are available to shop on Ross-snow.com.