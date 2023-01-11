Retail Intel: Academy Sports Continues Store Expansion, REI Co-op to Open Another Georgia Location + More News

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 11, 2023: Academy Sports and Outdoors will open its first location in Lafayette, Ind. in the spring of 2023. The fourth location in Indiana is set to open in Lafayette Pavilions and will be over 60,000-square-feet. Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026. The location will carry a wide assortment of sports and outdoors products from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Columbia, The North Face, Wolverine, Berkley, Winchester, Chubbies, and Under Armour, plus Academy’s private label brands like Magellan Outdoors, Freely, H2OX, R.O.W., BCG, and Mosaic. “We’re excited to be a new destination for the Lafayette community to find everything they need to pursue their sports and outdoors passions with top national brands like Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Columbia, Carhartt, and many more,” Sam Johnson, Academy’s EVP of retail operations said in a statement. “At Academy Sports + Outdoors we deliver fun, great value, and unmatched service that makes it easier for Boilermaker fans to gear up for game day, kids to play ball, hunters to prepare for deer season, and active families to find the apparel and shoes they want.”

Jan. 11, 2023: REI Co-op will open a new store in Athens, Ga. on Friday, Feb. 10. Located in Beechwood Shopping Center at 196 Alps Road, the 17,200-square-foot store will feature a wide assortment of outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness and more. The store will also feature a specialty bike shop will be staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment. “Our team of 50 employees is excited to be part of the local outdoor community,” Timothy Myers, REI store manager, said in a statement. “Beyond our store, we look forward to taking care of natural places in and around Athens, including a staff service project this weekend to remove invasive plant species from the Middle Oconee floodplain with Georgia River Network.” To celebrate the grand opening, REI invested $10,000 each in Bike Athens and All Terrain Georgia, an initiative of Aimee Copeland Foundation in partnership with Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The nonprofit partners will have a presence during the weekend.