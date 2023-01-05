Amazon, Stitch Fix and Other Companies Laying Off Employees in 2023

It’s only the first week of January and several major retail companies have already announced job cuts as businesses rush to reduce costs.

After months of post-pandemic gains, many companies that over-hired in 2021 and early 2022 are now trimming staff as inflation has hit many bottom lines. The additional concern of an impending recession is also not helping to calm fears, as companies look for a way forward.

Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry in 2023.

Amazon

Amazon amended its original November layoff announcement on Jan. 5, updating the total number of job cuts from 10,000 to 18,000. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the staff reduction in a memo to employees and said the planning and review process for 2023 had been “more difficult given the uncertain economy” and the company’s rapid hiring over the last few years. The November reductions impacted the company’s Devices and Books businesses and included voluntary reduction offers for some employees in the People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) teams. The new layoffs will impact people in Amazon Stores and its PXT organization.

Salesforce

On Jan. 4, Salesforce announced it would lay off about 10% of its employees and close some offices in order to trim costs. The company expects the move to lead to about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.“ The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” co-CEO Marc Benioff said in the letter.

Stitch Fix

On Jan. 5, the online styling service announced it would cut close to 20% of salaried roles. At the same time, its CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said she would step down from her post and founder Katrina Lake will step in as interim CEO until a successor is named. This is in addition to the company’s elimination of close to 330 positions, or 15% of salaried roles, in June, which represented 4% of total roles. These cuts were mostly concentrated in non-technology corporate positions and styling leadership roles. At the time, Spaulding said the layoffs were partly a result of the company’s business performance and “an uncertain macroeconomic environment.”