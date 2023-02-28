Primark to Open Second Queens Store as It Furthers U.S. Expansion

Two months after opening a 49,000-square-foot store at the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn, Primark is expanding its New York City footprint even further with a second location in the borough of Queens.

While specific opening details were not yet available, retail developer Macerich confirmed on Tuesday in a statement that the Irish fast-fashion company will occupy 54,562-square-feet of multi-level space at its Queens Center mall property in Elmhurst, Queens.

This will be the seventh Primark store to open at a Macerich shopping center, one of the retailer’s largest U.S. landlords. What’s more, the store will also mark the company’s 17th location in the United States as the retailer builds on its aggressive U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores in the country, and a total of 530 stores globally, by 2026.

December’s City Point opening in Brooklyn followed two other recent openings in the New York metro area. In November, Primark opened a 44,290-square-foot store inside Long Island’s Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y. On Dec. 1, the retailer also opened a store at 162-10 Jamaica Ave. in Queens, N.Y.

Primark first landed in New York back in March 2017 with a 55,100-square-foot store at Staten Island Mall. The retailer opened its second area outpost the following year at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn, N.Y., with a third following in 2020 at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

Looking ahead, Macerich added that Primark will be opening two more locations in the near future – this time at Tysons Corner Center in McClean, Va. and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, N.Y.