Primark Rolls Out New US Website Designed to Drive Traffic to Growing Roster of Stores

Primark is continuing its push into the U.S. market with a new and improved website.

According to the Irish value retailer, the new site follows the successful launch of a similar version unveiled in the U.K. last year and features thousands of products across women’s, men’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as beauty and home goods.

While consumers can now browse Primark’s full assortment of value goods, they will still be unable to make purchases on the site like its previous version. Primark said in a statement that this move is “intentional” and a way to drive customers in-store.

What shoppers can expect, however, is a new “virtual shop” designed to explore what awaits customers in-store. Primark said it added “enhanced navigation” and a new feature that allows customers to check stock availability and size in their local Primark store.

Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US, said in a statement that the new site comes at a time when economic pressures are pushing more customers to look for value options.

“Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now, and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across the United States — particularly as we continue to grow and open up new stores in new markets across the country,” Tulip said.

This launch comes as the retailer is making a major push to open more stores in the U.S., especially in the New York City metro area. In February, retail developer Macerich confirmed in a statement that the Irish fast-fashion company will occupy 54,562 square feet of multilevel space at its Queens Center mall property in Elmhurst, Queens.

At the time of the announcement, the new Queens store was the seventh Primark location to open at a Macerich shopping center, one of the retailer’s largest U.S. landlords. The store also marked the company’s 17th location in the United States as the retailer builds on its aggressive U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores in the country, and a total of 530 stores globally, by 2026.

Primark first landed in New York back in March 2017 with a 55,100-square-foot store at Staten Island Mall. The retailer opened its second area outpost the following year, at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn, N.Y., with a third following in 2020 at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

Looking ahead, Macerich added that Primark will be opening two more locations in the near future — at Tysons Corner Center in McClean, Va., and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, N.Y.

Other U.S. locations slated to open this year include Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, N.J.; Concord Mills in Concord, N.C.; and Arundel Mills in Hanover, Md.