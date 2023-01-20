Party City Goes Bankrupt With Possible Plans to Close Over 20 Stores After Nearly $2B Debt

Party City is going bankrupt. The party supply chain store, which specializes in affordable party supplies, costumes and decorations, has filed for bankruptcy as of January 2023; the measure is to help manage its debt, however the brand is not going out of business.

An increase in competition for selling party supplies has been a strong contributing factor to the bankruptcy, hailing from rival stores including Spirit Halloween and Home Depot as well as mass-market companies like Amazon, Target and Walmart, according to NPR

The news outlet added, “The company has more than 800 stores and seems to suggest that it may close at least a couple dozen of them.”

The chain also faced a hit from a years-long global helium shortage, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic’s introduction in 2020 — creating a nearly two-year-long period where social gatherings halted and party supplies were not a primary purchase for consumers. Now that inflation is continuing and prices of cheaper goods are rising, Party City is aiming to control its final negative factor — almost $2 billion in debt. Ultimately, this bankruptcy filing can be traced to Party City’s attempt to control its owed finances, which started when equity firms began private ownership of retail companies in buyouts in the early 2000s. “The plan is for the company to grow and use the cash flow to pay down debt, and that just simply hasn’t happened in the case of Party City,” said David Silverman, a senior director at Fitch Ratings.

Per NPR, Party City has no plans to fully go out of business. However, its recent low sales due to factors including competition, helium shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more challenging for the brand to quickly pay its debts, resulting in a plan to close at least 24 of its over 800 stores to create a new structure and stay open.

Party City’s bankruptcy is part of a larger current phase of companies closing stores to conserve more resources. As previously reported , retailers including Hawaii’s Pure Beauty, Sears Hometown, Big Lots , Jo-Ann Fabrics and Bed, Bath and Beyond will undergo plans to close numerous stores this year, as well.

More updates to this story will come as more announcements are made in the future.