Omega Sports Announces It Will Close After 45 Years

Sporting goods retailer Omega Sports is closing.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based company announced on its website that it is closing its doors after 45 years. This includes both its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce operations. This decision, Omega Sports said in a statement, was made after conferring with its financial and legal advisors.

“In short, the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the subsequent supply chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties have taken their toll on our business,” Omega Sports said in a statement. “The company intends an orderly wind-down of operations from now through early summer.”

The statement continued, “We are grateful for our incredible team of dedicated employees who have unselfishly and professionally served our customers and communities for over four decades. We are equally thankful for our longtime customers who have been loyal, supportive, and faithful to Omega Sports.” Omega Sports said more information is to come regarding rewards and gift card customers, and questions regarding online and special orders can be directed to support@omegasports.com.

News of Omega Sports comes less than a week after a UBS report stated store closures are expected to pick up in 2023, and could total more than 50,000 in the next five years. The report also stated store closures this year are already up significantly compared to the year prior.

Several retailers have revealed plans to reduce their store fleet, including Foot Locker, which said in March that it will close more than 400 locations through 2026 in order to focus on higher-performing doors.