NYC’s Garment District Awarded $4.5 Million in Funding from State for Revitalization Efforts

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that NYC’s Garment District will receive $4.5 million in funding as part of the state’s NY Forward program, which is intended to support the development and implementation of revitalization plans across the state.

The announcement was made at the Fashion Institute of Technology on the last day of New York Fashion Week, where Hochul was joined by Barbara Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance, as well as Dr. Joyce Brown, president of the college.

“We are weaving a collaborative future for industry, transportation and tourism in the Garment District,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment will enhance the fashion capital of the world with placemaking and public realm improvements that will guide the way through the district’s next century.”

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the Garment District will now begin the process of developing a strategic investment plan to revitalize the neighborhood. A local planning committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead these efforts, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners.

The strategic investment plan will examine local assets and opportunities to identify projects that align with each community’s vision and that are poised for implementation, the statement said. Funding will be awarded for selected projects from the plan that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

“The entire Garment District community thanks Governor Hochul for making an investment in our neighborhood,” added Blair. “The historical importance of this district as the home of American fashion cannot be overstated. Neither can its strategic importance as the connective tissue between the densest transportation hub in the country, 34th Street, the Empire State Building, Times Square and Hudson Yards.”

Blair continued, “While the district has faced challenges in recent years, the Governor’s announcement of capital funding demonstrates the State’s commitment to its future. We look forward to working with the Governor’s administration as we continue to expand economic opportunities for all who live, work or visit here.”

Building on the momentum of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable recovery for New York’s communities.

NY Forward is a central component of the state’s economic development efforts, working together with DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of New York’s downtowns and commercial corridors.