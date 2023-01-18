3 Major Themes From NRF’s Big Show: Luxury’s Strength, Adaptive Fashion’s Opportunity, Brick-and-Mortar’s Comeback

The National Retail Federation’s Big Show drew about 35,000 retailers, vendors and other attendees this week, including more than 950 exhibitors and 100 sessions. Standout speakers included Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette, Target CEO Brian Cornell, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner and U.S. Olympian Simone Biles.
Session topics ranged from how to drive brand loyalty to how to make progress in the realm of diversity, equity and inclusion. Throughout the event, speakers also addressed current pressing issues such as inflation and a looming recession.