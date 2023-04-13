Just weeks after revealing 20 new Nordstrom Rack locations, Nordstrom announced on Thursday that it will open 9 more Rack off-price stores across the country.

The new locations are slated to open in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio in 2024 and 2025, the retailer said.

In California, the retailer said it will open five Rack stores including a 25,000-square-foot store in Davis, Calif. in spring 2025; a 25,000-square-foot store in Gilroy, Calif. in spring 2024; a 31,000-square-foot store in Oceanside, Calif. in spring 2024; a 36,000-square-foot store in San Mateo, Calif. in fall 2024; and a 25,000-square-foot store in Elk Grove, Calif. in spring 2024.

In Florida, Nordstrom will open a 30,000-square-foot Rack store in Jacksonville Beach; in Georgia, the retailer will debut a 35,000-square-foot Rack location in Snellville; in Illinois, Nordstrom will open a 29,000-square-foot Rack store in Wheaton; and in Ohio, a 28,000-square-foot Rack store is coming to Macedonia. These locations are all slated to open in spring 2024.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These openings come as Nordstrom refocuses its $4.8 billion Rack off-price operation with a new brand refresh. For this project, the retailer teamed up with global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie for the reimagined brand identity, with the aim to “further differentiate Nordstrom Rack in a competitive and loud off-price retail market, attract new customers and better connect with existing customers,” Nordstrom said in a statement on Thursday.

“Through this new comprehensive and cohesive brand identity system, we aim to evolve our brand expression … ,” Red Godfrey, VP of creative at Nordstrom, Inc. said in a statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

According to Nordstrom, the entire brand system, including the logo, was rebuilt “flexibly” and “responsively” for a digital era. As part of the system, Nordstrom Rack is rolling out a new logo inspired by the Rack logo used in the 1970s and ‘80s and “modernized” for today, the retailer said.

The master brand color was also updated and expanded, from a singular mid tone color to a more vibrant palette. The blue evolved to a set of multiple signature blues “creating more flexibility and variety,” and secondary and tertiary color palettes “signal seasonal changes and amplify sales and promotions,” Nordstrom added.

Customers can expect to see the new logo and refreshed identity in marketing campaigns and on the company’s digital channels including NordstromRack.com, the Nordstrom Rack app, social media and email communications as well as in person with exterior and interior signage of new and remodeled stores later this spring.