Morphe Makeup Suddenly Closes Stores Amidst Controversies, Viral Criticism on Social Media & More

Beauty retailer Morphe is beginning the New Year with mass store closures across the United States.

The beauty brand is shuttering its stores due to the “broader beauty landscape throughout the last year,” according to a statement sent to Insider from a representative for Forma Brands, which owns Morphe. The statement confirmed that some United States locations would close, though an exact number was not disclosed. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s.

“Decisions that impact our people are incredibly difficult and we extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated Morphe store team members at the closing stores for delivering outstanding beauty experiences to countless consumers over the years,” the statement read.

In 2022, the New York Times reported that Morphe was falling out of favor with Gen Z — regarded as the top generation consumers are marketing towards today — due to its collaborations and collections with controversial figures in the beauty community, including Jeffree Starr and James Charles. The move also comes during a time when skincare is becoming a larger focus over makeup in numerous stores, as well as closures of retailers including Sally Beauty — which began closing 350 U.S. stores in Nov. 2022, according to Best Life.

Morphe was also revealed to have undergone several lawsuits from Shelby Wild, who alleged that the retailer did not properly support her haircare brand, Playa, once it was acquired by Morphe in 2020, according to Sports Keeda.

Collectively, all of these causes have likely led to Morphe’s mass closures this year.

WWD reported that Forma Brands was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

However, the closures aren’t without their own controversies. On TikTok, numerous users claiming to be Morphe employees have detailed the changes at stores in-person, as well as their store shutdown practices. According to one former manager in a video on the app, many employees at her location weren’t informed of the closure until days before it occurred, and were only given a severance pay ranging from one to three weeks of salary in value.

As Morphe’s closures begin, they’re sure to affect both their local and the wider beauty communities across the country. Below, you can discover which Morphe locations will be closing in the coming days.

Morphe Store Closures

California 639 E Shaw Ave Space 161, Fresno, CA Illinois 5 Woodfield Shopping Center, Schaumburg, Illinois Nevada 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV New Jersey 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ New York 630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY Pennsylvania 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia Texas 7400 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 8687 North Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas Virginia 7967 Tysons Corner Center Space #G7AU, Tysons, VA Washington 2800 Southcenter Mall, Seattle, WA Canada 8882 170 St NW #2341, Edmonton, AB T5T 4M2, Canada London (UK) Space SU1023A, Montifichet Road Space SU1023A, Montfichet Rd, London E20 1EJ, United Kingdom

More updates to this story will come as more announcements are made in the future.

