Lucchese Opens Houston Area Store as Company Continues Retail Expansion Plans

Just months after opening a store in Midland, Texas, Lucchese is full speed ahead on its retail expansion plans with the opening of its 20th store this week.

Located inside the Baybrook Mall in the Houston suburb of Friendswood, Texas, the new 4,000-square-foot store features an extensive selection of men’s and women’s cowboy boots, casual footwear, accessories, leather goods and apparel. This location also feature’s Lucchese’s first-ever custom hat bar.

According to the 140-year-old company, this store opening comes as it has doubled down on its direct-to-consumer business after the pandemic. Since the COVID-related shutdowns of 2020, Lucchese has made significant investments in improving its digital footprint by upgrading its e-commerce and expanding its marketing and activation initiatives.

Inside Lucchese’s new Baybrook Mall store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lucchese

“We have more than doubled our business since the pandemic with the growth coming exclusively through our direct-to-consumer channels,” Doug Hogue, Lucchese’s VP of product, told FN. “The majority of our effort since then has been centered around elevating the consumer experience in our stores, through our digital reach and at our events.”

The company added in a statement to FN that retail expansion is “paramount” and a “key pillar” in its immediate plans. “While we have customers all over the world, we are focusing on expanding our footprint across Texas and Western destination towns for now,” the company said. “You’ll see a number of announcements and store openings this year alone.”

Lucchese president Doug Kindy added that the company remains very focused on innovation. “Our business model has evolved as the marketplace has continued to shift and we are striving to meet our customer where they are, but our innovative spirit and DNA hasn’t stopped,” Kindy told FN. “We see that Western is having its moment, and we aren’t here just for the ride. We are here for the legacy.”

Western fashion, especially cowboy boots, is indeed having a moment. Holly Merry, Lucchese’s women’s design director, told FN that people have found a new way to express themselves in wearing cowboy boots. “To say they are a ‘trend’ surprises me because cowboy boots are one of the oldest forms of footwear,” said Merry. “They have stuck around for many reasons; they are durable, made to last, comfortable, flattering and protective.”

As for Lucchese’s newly opened Baybrook Mall store, the company said it’s planning a grand opening party on April 1. Celebrations will include a musical performance by Texas country artist Catie Offerman and hourly activations and giveaways.

This store also comes as Lucchese inked a new sponsorship deal with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. According to the brand, the deal includes rodeo exclusive products being sold on-site, a signed Parker McCollum guitar giveaway, complimentary boot shines throughout the rodeo at the existing Houston store and much more.