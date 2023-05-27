Louis Vuitton Lands in East Hampton as Summer Getaway Season Officially Starts

The luxury retail summer rush continues in the Hamptons with the opening of Louis Vuitton’s new store.

The French luxury house opened the doors to its first-ever retail location in the Village of East Hampton, N.Y., right on the northwest corner of Main Street and Newtown Lane. The store, which opened on Friday, will remain open seasonally through September with additional open dates throughout the year to come, Louis Vuitton said.

Louis Vuitton’s complete range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, accessories, and fragrance as well as the maison’s métiers such as exotic leather goods, high jewelry and watches, hardsided trunks and Objets Nomades for the home, are available at the new shop.

CREDIT: Brad Dickson

Other items available at the store include a new, limited-edition Neverfull bag, Pareo stole and fan with blue-and-white classic LV monogram with special text ‘Hamptons’ on it made exclusively for this store location.

The LV By The Pool collection is a highlight with its refreshing blue-and-white palette across ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, hardsided pieces and décor. Nautical themes appear across the offering, including gifting and lifestyle items such as a new tableware collection and Objets Nomades lanterns in delightful maritime colorways. Hardsided trunks are also available, including gaming trunks like the Malle Golf, or the Vanity Mahjong for indoor festivities. The new made-to-order Ping-Pong table is on display as well, alongside other objects suited to the Hampton’s lifestyle such as a Cocoon chair by Campana, and hammocks by Atelier Oi.

CREDIT: Brad Dickson

Inspired by the seaside environment, Louis Vuitton said its new East Hampton store incorporates curved lines, organic forms and natural tones reminiscent of a walk on the beach. The landmark building revolves around a light-filled central atrium that features a blue-and-white tiled floor using the maison’s signature monogram flower.

The same iconic pattern appears on a host of special products displayed therein, including a surfboard, beach chairs, and pillows. Above, a constellation of cream-colored Objets Nomades Lanterns by Zanellato/Bortotto float as a ceiling installation. Natural jute rugs, banana palms and petrified wood fixtures by New York-based designer Andrianna Shamaris accent the space throughout.

Louis Vuitton’s new East Hampton store joins other designer including Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Gucci that line the streets of the village with similar summer outposts. The Louis Vuitton site was previously occupied by Cartier and earlier Elie Tahari.